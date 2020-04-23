Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' Had Powerful Dialogues That The Audience Loved; See Here

Shivaay is an action, adventure drama that is directed by Ajay Devgn. The movie stars actor Ajay Devgn himself, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar among others in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story about a skilled mountaineer's race against time to rescue his mute daughter from the clutches of human traffickers in Bulgaria. Shivaay was the first Indian film to have three trailers releasing simultaneously in August 2016 globally.

Shivaay is the second film of Ajay Devgan as director, the first was U Me Aur Hum. The story and screenplay are written by Sandeep Shrivastava. The title track titled Bolo Har Har Har sung by Mithoon, Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Badshah, Megha Sriram Dalton, Anugrah was one of the biggest hit songs of that year.

The major part of the film was shot in Mussoorie, Bulgaria and Hyderabad. The film won the 64th National Film Award for Best Special Effects in 2017. Here is a look at the interesting dialogues from the movie.

Interesting dialogues from the movie Shivaay

Na aadi hai na Aant hai uska, Vo sabkaa na inka unka, Vahi sunya hai vahi ikay, Jiske bhitar basa

Shivaay



Ankh mundkar dekh rhaa hai, Sath samy ke khel rha hai, Mahedev mahaaekaki jiske liy Jagat hai jhanki, Vahi shunya hai vahi Ikai jiske bhitar basa Shivaay



Ram bhi uska Ravaan uska, Jiveen uska maran bhi uska, Tandav hai aur dhyan bhi vo hai, Agyani ka ghyan bhi vo hai



Isko kanta lage na kankar raan mein Rudra gharon mein Shankar, Aant yahi sare bhighayon ka iss Bhole ka var Bhayankar

Jiske aage na koi ho na piche vo sari zindagi sirf ek hi chij dhundhta hai...Family



Jo kam umar hamari ristey ki hai....vo iske na ho



Jo nazar hamari pyar ko lagi hai...vo ise na lage Shivaay Himalay ke bina kahin aur jee nahi payegaa

Mulakaton ko din aur hafton se kyuo geena jata hai......sanson se kyuo nahi....Agar sanson se geena jaye toh lagega....bahut lambi umar hai....iss kam umar ristey ki



Tarai mein rehne walon ko unchai pe rehne walon ki hamesha jarurat padti hai



Zarurat se zayada kabhi usse manga nahi.....Zarurat se kam kabhi usne diya nahi

Check out the trailer of the film Shivaay

