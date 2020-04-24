Ajay Devgn's 'LOC: Kargil' Lesser Known Facts: Do You Know It Is One Of The Longest Films?

Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer film, LOC: Kargil is an Indian historical war drama flick produced and directed by J. P. Dutta under his J.P. Films banner. The war drama is based on the real-life event of the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. LOC: Kargil stars an ensemble cast of Bollywood including, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee and many more. Post its release, the film garnered a mixed response critically and commercially. Check some lesser-known facts about LOC: Kargil.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' had powerful dialogues that the audience loved; See here

Lesser-known facts and trivia

LOC: Kargil is one of the longest films released in the world. The film marks 4 hours 15 minute-long screenplay.

It is based on the story of Indian soldiers at Kargil and their war efforts against Pakistan (Operation Vijay), the movie attempted to give each character a good background story.

According to the IMDB reports, the director-producer JP Dutta offered Salman Khan a role in the film but asked him to do it for free. However, Salman contemplated that if JP Dutta was going to sell the film to the distributors and not for free, why should he.

The film is backed with real resources and weapons. Real Bofors FH-77B artillery was shown but the firing sequences were stock footages.

Originally, the role of Sanjay Dutt was offered to Shah Rukh Khan but things did not work out well.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar to reunite for 'Raid' sequel after 'Tanhaji'

The film reportedly has some real personal scenes of the soldiers. The scene in the movie where Capt. Anuj Nayyar (played by Saif Ali Khan) gives his engagement ring to Col Bawa played by Kiran Kumar is actually true.

The last words said by Himanshu Malik who presented the character of Major Vivek Gupta was actually said by the late officer to Sub. Digendra Kumar played by Avatar Gill.

LOC: Kargil is the first complete War Documentary in Bollywood.

The war drama is the first film featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor as a pair. They started dating four years later while filming Tashan and married in 2012.

LOC: Kargil would have been Sonu Sood's debut film. However, things didn't work out at that time because of his dates clashing with his film Shaheed E Azam.

Also Read | 'Drishyam' to 'Shivaay': Times when Ajay Devgn proved he is perfect family man onscreen

Also Read | Kajol & Ajay Devgn's 'U Me Aur Hum' interesting trivia; Read to know about the film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.