Aashika Bhatia’s Best Looks In Casual Outfits That You Should Not Miss

Aashika Bhatia kickstarted her journey in the entertainment industry with Meera by playing the younger version of the lead actor. Since then, she has gone on to be a part of several other hit shows like Sony TV’s Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, etc. He also played the role of Princess Radhika in the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

In addition to acing her game on the big screen, Aashika Bhatia is also a very popular star on the video-sharing platform, TikTok. She has more than 14 million followers on the profile. She is also very popular for her quirky fashion choices that leave fans craving for more. If you are wondering what to wear for your next casual outing with friends, then here is your style inspiration.

Aashika Bhatia’s best casual outfits

1. Aashika Bhatia is wearing black leggings and t-shirt in this picture. The leggings have been styled with pink and white stripes on either side. She paired the look with similar patterned, classic white sneakers.

2. This look of Aashika Bhatia is proof that the classic white sneakers can give any look a casual upgrade. She has chosen to don a printed blouse with statement sleeves. She paired the blouse with a pair of blue denim.

3. A pair of ripped jeans is probably the safest bet for any casual outing. Aashika Bhatia has paired her ripped denim with a dark shaded shirt. She has tied her shirt into a knot in the front to give it a casual appeal and completed the look with ankle-length sneakers.

4. Aashika Bhatia looks chic in this casual look. She has donned a yellow cropped, sweatshirt in this look. She paired it with a pair of blue denim and high ponytail.

