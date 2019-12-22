Aashika Bhatia's Best Tik Tok Videos That Broke The Internet And Drove Fans Crazy

Aashika Bhatia is an Indian actor who has appeared on some daily soaps like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi as Ginni Kaur. She also portrayed the role of Nikki Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She also featured in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The actor is popularly known for her Tik Tok videos. She has about 12.7 million followers on Tik Tok and is known to have a collection of some really cool videos that her fans have loved. With her increasing popularity, the actor's videos are also going viral on social media.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Also Read: Malaika Arora Looks Christmas-ready In Her Beautiful White Dress | See Pictures

Here are some of her best Tik Tok videos

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Adorable Post For Her BFF Taylor Swift On Her 30th Birthday

Also Read: Niall Horan Style File: Times When The Singer Gave His Fans Style Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.