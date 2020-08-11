Aatish Was Raveena Tandon And Karisma Kapoor's First Film & Other Interesting Trivia

Aatish: Feel the Fire is an action-thriller film that was released in the year 1994. This film starred Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, and Atul Agnihotri in the lead roles. This film was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by G. P. Sippy and Vijay Sippy. Here is some interesting Aatish trivia that might intrigue you.
Aatish: Feel the Fire revolves around 2 brothers who live with their widowed mother. Further, the family is quite poor. While the elder brother is involved in criminal activities, he tries to protect his younger brother. However, things take a turn when the younger brother takes up the profession of a cop.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 Bollywood action film, Patthar Ke Phool. This film did extremely well at the box office. Since then Tandon has starred in several films, some of which include Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No.1, Qayamat: City Under Threat among several others. As per reports, the actor is now set to star in the Kannada sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2. This film will also star actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.
