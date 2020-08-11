Aatish Was Raveena Tandon And Karisma Kapoor's First Film & Other Interesting Trivia

Aatish: Feel the Fire is an action-thriller film that was released in the year 1994. This film starred Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, and Atul Agnihotri in the lead roles. This film was directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by G. P. Sippy and Vijay Sippy. Here is some interesting Aatish trivia that might intrigue you.

Aatish movie trivia:

Aatish was Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor's first film together. The two also featured in the comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna in the same year.

The director of Aatish, Sanjay Gupta made his debut with this film.

One of the film scenes has been shot at the Haji Ali Mosque in Mumbai. In this scene, Bollywood actor, Gulshan Grover cuts off Aditya Pancholi’s leg.

Initially, Pooja Bhatt was going to play Karisma Kapoor’s role in the film.

Tanhaji actor, Saif Ali Khan was the filmmaker’s first choice for Agnihotri’s role.

Sanjay Dutt played the character of Baba in this film. Further, the actor’s mother used to call him by that name. Hence ‘Baba’ became Sanjay Dutt’s nickname after the release of the film.

Aatish used the theme music of the 1985 science action film, The Judgement Day (Terminator).

Aatish was majorly shot in Mumbai and Mauritius.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was initially signed for Aditya Pancholi’s role.

Aatish marked an association of the Munna Bhai actor Sanjay Dutt and director Sanjay Gupta.

Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt had an argument on the sets of the film. This was because Aditya Pancholi was late for the shoot one morning.

One of the songs, Ya Dilruba was initially titled, Ya Mustafa.

Aatish also used the theme music of the drama-adventure film, 1492 - Conquest of Paradise, in its title sequence.

Dabanng actor, Salman Khan had expected to play the lead role in this film. However, he was not cast due to some family problems between Salmaan Khan and Sanjay Gupta.

Plot:

Aatish: Feel the Fire revolves around 2 brothers who live with their widowed mother. Further, the family is quite poor. While the elder brother is involved in criminal activities, he tries to protect his younger brother. However, things take a turn when the younger brother takes up the profession of a cop.

Raveena Tandon's films:

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 Bollywood action film, Patthar Ke Phool. This film did extremely well at the box office. Since then Tandon has starred in several films, some of which include Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No.1, Qayamat: City Under Threat among several others. As per reports, the actor is now set to star in the Kannada sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2. This film will also star actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

