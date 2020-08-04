Amitabh Bachchan And Shashi Kapoor's Last Film Together 'Akayla': Here's The Movie Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan’s fourth film with Ramesh Sippy was Akayla. Although their other film collaborations like Sholay, Shaan and Shakti were hits, Akayla did not do well at the box office. The film starred actors Amrita Singh, Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a police officer who captures a criminal. After the criminal kills the police officer’s friend, he decides to avenge his friend’s death. Read interesting trivia of the film Akayla.

Akayla movie trivia

The posters of Akayla had a quote that read, ‘He fights best when he fights alone’, this referred to Amitabh Bachchan.

Helen made a comeback to Bollywood with Akayla after nearly 6 years.

The police station shown in one of the scenes in Akayla is actually a famous church in Matunga called Don Bosco Church.

Akayla was the last movie of Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan together.

Ramesh Sippy and Amitabh Bachchan’s previous collaborations Sholay, Shaan and Shakti were big box office hits, but Akayla did not work well at the box office.

Keith Stevenson played a double role in Akayla, as a villain. This remains his only major role in Bollywood films.

Ramesh Sippy discovered Kiran Juneja and introduced her to a television show Buniyaad. She played a small role in Akayla as Aditya Pancholi’s love interest.

The film Akayla completed 100 days in several theatres becoming one of the top 5 grossers in 1991. It was because of Amitabh Bachchan’s character that the film managed to survive.

The movie took too long to be made and suffered financial losses because of it. But the producers recovered all the cost after the film's release.

Akayla was one of the last films of actor Shashi Kapoor. It was also the last film of Salim Kapoor as a writer with Ramesh Sippy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ramesh Sippy had offered Kumar Gaurav the role of Aditya Pancholi, but he refused it.

Jackie Shroff knew his role was short in the film. Ramesh Sippy told him he would be credited as Special appearance in the film. But he misled the public into thinking that this was a 2-hero film.

Before Akayla released, Salim Khan had told everyone that Keith Stevenson would be a sensation like Ajmad Khan and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, but he was proved wrong as the film flopped and Keith was said to be one of the reasons.

