Amitabh Bachchan And Smita Patil Starrer 'Namak Halaal': Read Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan's movies have often left quite a mark on the masses. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Zanjeer, Sholay, Black, Badla, and many more. One of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic action-comedy films with Smita Patil that won many hearts was the film, Namak Halaal. Here are some of the fascinating facts from the popular film, Namak Halaal.

Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil's 'Namak Halaal' movie trivia

The classical song Pag Ghungroo Bandhe Meera Nache which was sung by renowned singer Kishore Kumar had a part of classical lyrics that was sung by famous classical singer P Satyanarayan Mishra.

The popular "I can talk English scene" was mainly improvised in the film, and it was shot with the director Prakash Mehra outside the room, this was a condition Amitabh Bachchan set as he could not stop laughing on the scene at that time.

Popular actor Shashi Kapoor in this film is seen playing a subtle role unlike most of his films with Bachchan where he plays a loudmouth.

Shashi Kapoor's clothes for the film were designed by his wife Jennifer Kendal. The actor was 44 years old during that time but his wife was advised to provide clothes for a 25-year-old.

The scene in the film where Amitabh Bachchan's character loses his shoe at a party in the water is taken directly from the popular flick, The Party, that starred Peter Sellers as a bumbling Bollywood actor.

The popular track Jawaani Jan-E-Man was remixed in the album Die Hard by DJ Jiten. This was the first time the song was remixed in the year 1993.

Actor Smita Patil was hugely upset after shooting Aaj Rapat Jaye. The actor locked up herself in her room and cried for hours and did not want to be a commercial actress. She also did not wish to sing and dance. Even while shooting the song she was majorly upset and it was Amitabh who put her at a little ease.

Actor Parveen Babi's make up artist tried many looks on her for the song Raat Baki Baat Baki. It is known to have taken her very long to finalize the vamp look as seen in the song.

This film was Smita Patil's first commercial film. She was later known as the heroine of only art films.

This was the film where Prakash Mehra worked with Bappi Lahiri for the very first time.

