Raveena Tandon Was Initially Dropped As The Lead In 'Officer' & Other Interesting Trivia

Officer (2001) is a thriller film that starred actors Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. This film was directed by Naeem Sha and produced by Faruq Nadiadwala. Here is some interesting Officer movie trivia that might intrigue you.

Officer movie trivia

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was initially dropped as the lead in Officer. Her role was set to be played by the Yuvasakthi actor, Anjum Sait. However, after a few months, the filmmakers reapproached the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Raveena Tandon for the movie.

The shooting of the thriller film Officer commenced in the latter half of 1994.

Officer was set to release in 1996. However, the release got postponed and the film made it to the theatres in 2001.

It is interesting to note that before Raveena Tandon and Anjum Sait, the Lust Stories actor Manisha Koirala was offered to play the role of the lead actress. However, Koirala was quite busy and hence Anjum Sait was signed to play the role of the lead actress.

Officer is an adaptation of the Hollywood film, Vertigo.

More about Officer movie:

The plot of this film revolves around an investigating officer who is assigned to look after a businessman’s mentally imbalanced wife, Meenal. Further, the businessman is showcased as a multi-millionaire. However, things start to change when the protagonist realizes that he has been deceived by several people. While this film was directed by Naeem Sha, its cinematographer was V. Shaukat. Some of the singers who lent their voice to Officer’s songs included Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan among others.

Raveena Tandon's films:

Bollywood actor, Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 Bollywood action film, Patthar Ke Phool. This film did extremely well at the box office. Since then Tandon has starred in several films, some of which include Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No.1, Qayamat: City Under Threat among several others. As per reports, the actor is now set to star in the Kannada sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2. This film will also star actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

