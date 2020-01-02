Aayush Sharma: 'It Was A Conscious Decision To Welcome Ayat On Salman Khan's Birthday'

Salman Khan's sister Arpita and husband Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child on December 27, which also happens to be 'Dabangg' Khan's birthday. In an interview with a leading daily, Aayush revealed that it was a conscious decision to welcome Ayat, their daughter on Salman's birthday. He said that it is a good omen to have her on 'Bhai's birthday and jokingly made a remark that it saves him from giving multiple parties.

Bhai asked for a gift

He revealed that Arpita's due date was either the last week of December or the first week of January and when they discussed this with Salman, he immediately said, 'give me a gift'. That is why they decided to welcome Ayat as a gift for Salman, he added. He concluded by saying that the family can now have two parties (on December 27) simultaneously at the farmhouse — Bhai's and Ayat's party.

No one can meet Ayat without Ahil's permission

Aayush, who will head off for work for two months, is on on paternal leave for two weeks because he doesn't want his daughter to forget him. Talking about Ahil's reaction on seeing Ayat, Aayush said that he has suddenly become an overprotective brother and doesn't let anyone meet her without his permission. He further said that Ahil, in the beginning, thought that the baby would be of his size and he will start playing with her. But he was surprised to see her. 'Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll,' he had exclaimed. "He calls her Hyaat," Aayush concluded.

