How Salman Khan And Family Celebrated New Year At His Farmhouse; See Pictures

Bollywood stars celebrated the new year in different ways. Some are still holidaying abroad, while some welcomed the new year with friends and family. Amidst all this, the year 2019 has brought a lot of happiness for Salman Khan because his sister Arpita has given birth to a loving child a few days ago. Let us have a look at how the Dabangg actor celebrated the New Year.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Female Co-stars In Bollywood; From Superstars To Debutantes

Salman invites ex-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani to his farmhouse

Bollywood star Salman Khan snuck out to his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra to celebrate a new year with family and friends. Moreover, Salman even invited his ex-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani to his farmhouse for the party. Daisy Shah also accompanies Salman to New Year celebrations at his Panvel farmhouse.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan And Aamir Khan's Movies Were Warring For THIS Title

Apart from this, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan was also seen chilling with his buddies in an open jeep. Sangeeta, Wardha and Daisy also received security as they took a walk along the roads of Panvel. Later, Daisy also shared some cute selfies with the ladies out there.

Celebration of Salman's birthday with Dabangg 3 co-stars

Salman Khan, who turned 54 years on December 27, celebrated his birthday with the co-stars of the film. At midnight, the Race 3 actor was seen cutting his cake accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-stars. His recent release film Dabangg 3 is running successfully at the box office and has collected ₹119.55 crores in its 6 days.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 11: Salman Khan's Film Sees A Rise In Collections

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Celebrates His 54th Birthday With 'Dabangg 3' Co-stars; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.