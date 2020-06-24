Abhay Deol On Bollywood: 'Highly Competitive Place Which Can Affect One's Mental Health'

Actor Abhay Deol for the past few days has been sharing glimpses from some of his films on social media. What caught the attention of his fans was that the actor has mentioned #makingwhatbollywouldnt in all of his posts. Talking about the hashtag, Abhay spoke to a leading media outlet and said that he felt this was a good way to bring attention to these movies which were not much talked about. In the interview, the actor even mentioned that the film industry is a completely different world and it a highly competitive place that can affect one’s mental health as well.

Abhay Deol vents opinion on the entertainment industry

He said that people are highly insecure and they are often found saying that other’s failure is a success for them. He explained a few ways where people try to find success over other’s failure which includes planting false stories about the actor, paid-for reviews being deliberately negative, people gaslighting other within the industry to sabotage the career, people robbing the actor of a nomination or a win at an award show.

The actor also threw light on the hashtag which he said used for those films he believes are good and would be entertaining even today. The actor said that those were some of his films that didn’t have enough funds for marketing or a big release. So a lot of people are not aware of them. He further mentioned that these are those films that were the most difficult to make and even tougher to release. Sharing his views on the bias award shows and narrating his personal experience of the same, Abhay mentioned about him and Farhan Akhtar been 'demoted' by award shows and nominated for supporting roles for their work in film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Read: 'The Character Was A Chauvinist, A Misogynist, Yet Romanticised...': Abhay Deol On 'Dev D'

Read: 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Chants Abhay Deol, Recalls Overt Demotion At 'Familyfareawards'

He also said that Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were chosen in the leading actor category which according to him is a clear overt example. The actor took a jibe at the award functions and said that they did not even bother hiding their biases towards the film. He reportedly said that lobby culture has been prevalent in the entertainment industry he feels that no one bothers to stand up or do anything. Abhay said that the stars are ready to conform, which is why they know that they can get away with it.

Adding further, The DevD actor revealed that the reason behind him opening so bluntly about the issue is because he grew up in a film family and he has heard of these games even as a child. As a kid, he heard it through other people’s experiences, and as a professional, he has seen it himself now.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise which had sparked debates regarding Nepotism and favoritism on social media has in a way pushed the actor to open up and speak up a little bit. But, this is not the first time that Abhay has spoken about the bias in the film fraternity. Abhay felt sorry that it took someone’s death to shake and wake everybody up. But he is happy that people have at least taken a note of it and they want to be heard.

Abhay also said that people are asking for a change not just from the outside of the industry but even from the inside. He also reportedly said that what good derived from the overall situation is that actors are speaking out. He confessed that over the time he had become quiet because he did not want to be only one screaming.

Read: Abhay Deol Reveals How He Was Side-lined At Award Functions After The Release Of ZNMD

Read: Abhay Deol Says People Thought 'Manorama Six Feet Under' Was Ahead Of Its Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.