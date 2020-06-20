'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Chants Abhay Deol, Recalls Overt Demotion At 'Familyfareawards'

Abhay Deol has broken his silence on the ongoing debate on social media about the nepotistic practices in the film industry by citing his own experience of his superhit 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film featured actors Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. However, most of the Bollywood awards nominated Deol and Akhtar in the Supporting Actor category, while Hrithik and Katrina were pitched for the Leading Role category.

Read | EXCL: 'What are the Odds' Yashaswini Dayama shares her 'Val-Vivek' moment with Abhay Deol

In his latest Instagram update, Abhay Deol, known for his unfiltered and honest opinions, spoke about how the film industry lobbies against actors in many ways. He stated that according to the industry’s logic, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a love story of a boy and a girl instead of being a story about life and friendship. Hitting out at the awards shows by calling them 'familyfareawards', Abhay Deol said that he takes the title 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' quite seriously these days.

Read | Abhay Deol raises an important question on fairness cream ads; Shibani Dandekar reacts

Sharing a still from the movie, he wrote, "I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes."

Abhay Deol ended up skipping award season entirely, although Farhan Akhtar didn't. "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case, it was shamelessly overt," he wrote, "I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it."

Have a look:

Read | Abhay Deol says people thought 'Manorama Six Feet Under' was ahead of its time

Abhay Deol has joined the likes of actors Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon who have blatantly pointed out the unfair practices within the film industry which has often led to discouragement of emerging talents. This outbreak is an outcome of the probe into the possible reasons for the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, June 14.

Read | Abhay Deol reveals how he was side-lined at award functions after the release of ZNMD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.