Harbhajan Singh Backs Abhay Deol Slamming Indian Celebrities Over 'Black Lives Matter'

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Disha Patani among others have taken to social media to support the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the United States of America (USA) that started after the death of George Floyd. However, actor Abhay Deol called out such celebrities via an Instagram post and asked them to have a look at their own backyard first. In his caption, Abhay Deol mentioned about the systemic problems in India and explained why discrimination is not a problem exclusive to the United States. The actor has now found support from the cricketing fraternity in the form of veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Expresses His Anguish On The Death Of A Kerala Elephant

Harbhajan Singh backs Abhay Deol as ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement gains traction in India

On Thursday, June 4, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of Abhay Deol’s caption of his sly dig at celebrities. In his tweet, Harbhajan Singh also wrote that he agrees with the actor along with adding the hashtag ‘Every Life Matters’ instead of the trending ‘Black Lives Matter’. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star apparently hailed Abhay Deol for urging the Bollywood fraternity to focus on problems in India instead.

‘Black Lives Matter’ movement: Harbhajan Singh’s supportive tweet for Abhay Deol

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Angrily Calls Human Race 'savage' After Kerala Elephant Killing

Abhay Deol shares hashtags in his post, calls out ‘woke’ Indian celebrities

Abhay Deol shared his opinion on the current ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in India on Wednesday. In his post, the actor used hashtags like #migrantlivesmatter, #poorlivesmatter, and #minoritylivesmatter, thus highlighting some problems which he deemed more important to be looked after by the Indian public. Abhay Deol also wrote that "woke" Indian celebrities and the middle class were standing in solidarity with the ‘Black Live Matters’ protesters in America while overlooking the systemic discrimination in their "own backyard".

Further, Abhay Deol clarified that Black Lives Matter protests is all about dissolving systemic discrimination. According to him, in the larger picture, there was no “us” or “them”. He added that this was not just a country's problem, but a problem faced by the entire planet.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Calls For Police Reforms In The Wake Of George Floyd's Death

Abhay Deol’s opinion on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in India

Also Read | Virat Kohli Criticised By Twitterati For Cartoon-style 'Kerala Elephant Killing' Post

Also Read | Kerala Elephant Death: Sunil Chhetri Slams Horrific Killing Of Pregnant Elephant In Kerala