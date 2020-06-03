Abhay Deol Asks Celebrities Supporting BLM Protests In US To Check Their Own Backyard

Several Bollywood celebrities, including, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Ishaan Khatter, have taken to social media to support the ongoing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the USA that started after the death of George Floyd. However, actor Abhay Deol called out these Indian celebs and asked them to have a look at their own backyard first. Abhay Deol also spoke about the systemic problems in India and explained why discrimination is not a problem exclusive to the United States.

Abhay Deol asks Bollywood celebs to create a difference in their own country

Sharing a post with the hashtags #migrantlivesmatter, #poorlivesmatter, and #minoritylivesmatter, Abhay Deol called out Indian celebrities for talking about the BLM protests in the US instead of creating a difference in their own country first. In the caption for the post, Abhay Deol wrote that "woke" Indian celebs and the middle class were standing in solidarity with the BLM protesters in America while overlooking the systemic discrimination in their "own backyard".

Further, Abhay Deol talked about how America has exported violence to the whole world and made it a more dangerous place. He added that is was inevitable that the violence would come back to them karmically. While Abhay Deol did not believe that America deserved its current unrest, he asked his fans to look at the whole picture in its totality.

The actor then explained that Indians should support the BLM protests by calling out the systemic problems in their own country. He added that systemic discrimination is a problem that is faced by all nations, including India. He further asked Indian citizens to follow America's "lead but not their actions". He asked celebs to create their own actions and movements, relevant to their own country.

Further, Abhay Deol clarified that Black Lives Matter protests were all about dissolving systemic discrimination, a problem that was not exclusive to the United States. According to Abhay Deol, in the larger picture, there was no “us” and “them”. He added that this was not just a country's problem, but a problem faced by the entire planet.

How the Government and celebrities of India have been helping the poor

Migrant workers and poor citizens have been hit the hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of India has started several funds, including the PM CARES Funds, to financially support those in need. Moreover, several celebs have started their own funds to support the poor.

Actor Sonu Sood even arranged for several buses to return migrant workers to their homes. Thanks to Sonu Sood's charitable work, over 700 migrants have managed to return home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut expressed a similar sentiment as Abhay Deol's.

She questioned why celebs were supporting BLM protests when they never talked about problems in India. Actor Tiger Shroff also mourned the death of George Floyd on his Instagram story. The actor even shared George Floyd's heartbreaking last words 'I can't breathe' sparked violent protests in the US.

