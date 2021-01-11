Abhay Deol Makes A Promise, Says, 'Will Continue To Make What Bollywood Wouldn't'

Abhay Deol on Monday took to his social media handle to look back at 2020 and his work in the past year. Sharing pictures from his recent projects on Netflix and Sony, Abhay wrote that he was "humbled" by the response Chopsticks, What are the Odds and JL-50 received.

Abhay wrote that he will "continue to make Bollywood wouldn't". His caption read, "Starting with the 1st @netflix_in film “Chopsticks” from India, to being an actor and producer once again on Netflix with @officialwhataretheodds in 2020, followed with “JL-50” on @sonylivindia, I am grateful for the success these films and show have received from the public. Humbled by the response, I cannot complain even though 2020 was a s#!t year for the world. I am happy I was able to entertain you through a tough time, many of you have been asking me when my next projects will release. Stay tuned, the next two are with Disney US, and Disney Hotstar India. I promise you that I will continue to make #whatbollywouldnt."

Abhay Deol and British-Indian actor Meera Syal have boarded the cast of Disney Channel's original movie Spin. The two stars join Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders, and Anna Cathcart, Disney Channel said in a statement.

Directed by Manjari Makijany of Desert Dolphin fame, the film is about an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. Vandanapu will star as Rhea, an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her.

"Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family''s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervour for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent," the official synopsis of the movie read.

Deol will play Rhea's father, Arvind. Syal will essay the role of Rhea's spirited grandmother, Asha. Simhadri has been cast as Rhea's younger brother. The film will start production in October and is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel in 2021.

