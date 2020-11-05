Abhay Deol Shares Series Of Pics To Let Fans Know What Happens Between Shoots

Actor Abhay Deol has shared a string of photos on Instagram, giving a different expression in each. In the caption, he has said that this is what he does when he is kept waiting in his vanity van for a long period of time between his shoots. Read on to know more details:

Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share a string of photos, giving a quirky expression in each of them to explain to his fans that this is what he does when he is kept waiting between the shoots for a very long time. In the photos, he is seen wearing a black tee-shirt with a deep neck. He flaunted his chest hair and used hashtags like #hairy #cleavagefordays He captioned the post, “She: “You’re funny but you should try n be se*y.”

Me : ðŸ‘†ðŸ½

This is what happens when you have me wait in my “vanity van” for too long in between scenes”.

This is what Abhay Deol does between shoots

In the first photo, he is seen showing off his fairy cleavage and looking intently into the camera. In the next one, he is giving a curious look. In the third one, Abhay Deol is seen dressed in a casual tee-shirt, pulling the collar back a little and pouting at the camera. In the next one, he is smiling cheekily at it. The post garnered 52.6K likes within five hours of uploading.

His fans and followers were quick to comment on this post. One has said that they can’t decide if it is sexy or hilarious. Another fan opined that Anil Kapoor must be jealous of him because of his chest hair. Someone also stated that these quirky expressions of Abhay Deol remind him of Popeye the sailor wooing his girlfriend Olivia. See their reactions here:

Abhay Deol’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. He also actively voices his political opinions on social media. Abhay Deol’s Instagram also includes his watercolor portraits that the actor has been sharing recently. Abhay Deol's photos often have a unique and funny caption to them.

Abhay Deol has worked in some of the blockbuster movies of Bollywood. Some of his notable works include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Raanjhanaa. He also starred in the Netflix film Chopsticks. He is next going to be seen in the Tamil fantasy movie Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai. The film also stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Guru Somasundaram, and Greg Burridge in the lead roles.

Image courtesy- @abhaydeol Instagram

