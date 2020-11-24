Abhay Deol Muses If Tom Has Been Watching Bollywood Movies In His Latest Instagram Post

Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi star Abhay Deol posted a picture on his Instagram featuring a strip from the Tom and Jerry comic books/graphic novels. The strip in question has a scene that would perhaps prove to be quite unusual for a Tom And Jerry viewer. In the comments section, a lot of people are comparing this scene to somewhat of a similar situation in the Fifty Shades film trilogy, where the lead male character would time and again, indulge in his own unique set of disciplinary actions.

As one can see, the strip in question can see Tom indulging in corporal behavior with who seems to be his seventeen-year-old love interest. Before this, the love interest was very much repulsive to as much as Tom touching him. But, a few scenes later, the seventeen-year-old cat, for reasons best known to her, seems smitten by Tom.

Netizens are drawing parallels between the comic strip and the film trilogy. The internet dwellers could also be seen pointing out similarities between the strip in question and the display of toxic masculinity in various Indian films.

Here are the comments that have been left on Abhay Deol's Instagram post:

Through the caption, Abhay Deol is attempting at taking a dig at the premises of various Bollywood films that display toxic masculinity in its full glory. The caption in question is also clearly delivering a message regarding consent. Through the caption, Abhay Deol is perhaps blatantly saying what Amitabh Bachchan was heard saying in the movie PINK: No Means No.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Mithila Palkar-starrer Netflix original film, Chopsticks. Abhay Deol was also supposed to be a part of Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana 2, but those plans have been kept on hold due to the ongoing situation. Abhay Deol will be next seen in Jungle Cry, a sports drama film directed by Sagar Ballary.

