Abhay Deol Snaps An Illuminating Selfie While On The Way To 'an Early Morning On Set'

Abhay Deol took to Instagram to post a sleepless selfie as he drove off in style. The actor posted a sun-kissed picture of himself after he claimed he had to head out for an early shoot. Abhay Deol's Instagram lately has seen a number of selfies which have been loved by the fans. His followers also poked fun at Abhay for the quirky caption that he added and thus had a gala time with his latest post on social media.

Abhay Deol shares a selfie while going for an early shoot

Also Read | Abhay Deol Shares Series Of Pics To Let Fans Know What Happens Between Shoots

Abhay Deol was seen wearing a black jacket with a white tee underneath. The actor seemed to have perfectly maintained his beard and hair as he stared into the distance outside the car window. Abhay’s face also was also illuminated by the sun rays that came through the window of the car. His eyes too stood out in the picture as they appeared to be radiant due to the sunlight that came in.

Also Read | Abhay Deol Quotes Robert Frost's Famous Lines From 'Ice And Fire' For His Aesthetic Pic

Further on, the actor captioned the image revealing that he had a sleepless night. He also went on to add that he was extremely tired but had to head out for a shoot nonetheless. Abhay Deol continued to say that it was an early morning shoot and thus he was required to be on set earlier than usual.

The actor thus implied that he had a busy day ahead of him with little to no sleep. Playing on this narrative the actor joked that the picture is the face he makes when the sunlight hits him after a tiring day. The actor's caption was jovial, he ended the caption with two hashtags which said “grateful” and “sunshine”.

Also Read | Abhay Deol Shows Off His Artistic Skills As He Paints Self-portrait

Fans and followers of the actor who saw the image loved it and filled the comments section with positivity. Esha Deol commented on the picture saying that despite the things mentioned in the caption, he still looks good. Further on, people went on to call him gorgeous and thus several positive comments filled the post that Abhay uploaded later today.

Also Read | Abhay Deol Slams Bollywood's Lobby Culture, Calls Blind Items 'disheartening'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.