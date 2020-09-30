Abhay Deol Shows Off His Artistic Skills As He Paints Self-portrait

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to share a picture of his latest painting. The actor went on to paint a self-portrait along with a sweet caption. Seeing this post, fans went all out to praise the actor for his artistic skills.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay went on to share a picture of his self-portrait. In the picture, one can notice a picture of the actor in a shade of green. The actor also seems to have accurately detailed the picture perfectly. Abhay has also signed his name at the right-hand side corner of the painting.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption talking about the picture and painting in general. He wrote, “Let the water flow, let the colour bleed, let go of control. Reinvent yourself. #selfportrait #watercolours #paint #flow”. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for his artistic skills, while some went on to laud the portrait on how stunning it looks. One of the users wrote, “Amazing artwork”, while the other one wrote, “Yess, another painting! ðŸ˜‹â¤ï¸ This is epic, Sir! @abhaydeol”. Take a look at a few comments on the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the science fiction thriller, JL50 alongside Pankaj Kapur and Ritika Anand in pivotal roles. The series has been receiving praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills. Abhay Deol will next be seen in Sagar Ballary’s Jungle Cry. The film also stars Ross O'Hennessy and Stewart Wright in pivotal roles. The film is based on an inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphaned children at the Kalinga Institute in Odisha, India. The film is currently in its post-production and no details about the release date have been revealed by the makers of the film.

