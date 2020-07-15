Manushi Chhillar Showcases Stunning Painting Skills Through Detailed Artworks; See Pics

Manushi Chhillar recently took to Instagram to show off her painting skills which are a mix of different styles. The former Miss India posted three pictures of different artwork that she has created. She has also been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they are impressed by the multiple talents that the gorgeous pageant titleholder possesses.

Manushi Chhillar’s painting skills

Manushi Chhillar posted three pictures of her artwork which prove how talented she is as a painter. She posted two paintings and one sketch that she created, while settled at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown.

In the first picture posted on Instagram, she has presented to her followers a part of the sketch that she created with a black pencil. She has drawn tall pine trees by the lakeside, in a hilly area. Manushi Chhillar has also casually placed her hand next to the sketch, which has light black patches.

In the second picture, she has painted yellow, red, and orange flowers on a monochrome background. She can also be seen giving it a few intricate details with some black paint. In the final piece put forward, Manushi Chhillar has painted stunning white flowers with a yellow tint.

The flowers have been made on a grey background, adding to the sketch's beauty. In the caption for all three posts, Manushi Chhillar has mentioned how painting and sketching is a form of therapy for her.

Fans love Manushi's work

Manushi Chhillar has received a lot of love from her followers and professional artists in the comments section of the post. They can be seen talking about how multitalented she is. They have also pointed out that these artistic pieces have been made with a lot of detailing and patience.

Manushi Chhillar's productive quarantine

Manushi Chhillar has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated with pictures and videos of various kind. She can be seen posting pictures from her workout sessions, in order to motivate her followers as well. She had also posted a bunch of stunning pictures where she could be seen posing for the camera while being in the comfort of her home.

Image Courtesy: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

