Kunal Kemmu Clicks A John Wick Style Self-portrait, Fans Stunned; Check Out The Pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to share a dashing picture of himself in formal attire. He has mentioned with the picture that it is a part of the self-portrait series that he is executing while being settled at home. The actor has been receiving a lot of love from his fans in the comments section of the post as they love his John Wick-inspired intense portrait.

Kunal Kemmu’s dashing click

Kunal Kemmu recently took to social media to share a well-edited picture of himself which had been clicked at home. In the picture posted, he appears in a white formal shirt which has been paired with a black neat tie. His hair has been well set while his beard looks neat and trimmed.

The actor can be seen sitting at the dining table while he looks down at the clean surface of the black glass. There is an intense look across his face while he seems to be lost in deep thoughts. He is also carrying a frown while he is lost in his reflection.

In the caption for the post, Kunal Kemmu has mentioned that the picture is a part of his ‘self-portrait’ series. He has mentioned the theme of this picture as self-indulgence and has also clarified that it is not a selfie but a proper photograph. Kunal Kemmu has compared the style and look to that of John Wick and fans seem to be agreeing with it in every sense. He has also added the hashtag ‘Khemster clicks’, making it clear that it is his original piece.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen complimenting the actor for his good click. They have spoken about how great the actor looks in the picture while also speaking highly of his editing and photography skills. Have a look at few of the comments on the picture here.

Read Kunal Kemmu Wishes 'little Lioness' Karishma Kemmu With An Adorable Childhood Pic

Also read 'Abhay 2' Scene Makes Freedom Fighter A Criminal; Social Media Erupts And Forces Apology

Kunal Kemmu has lately been celebrating the success of his recent ZEE5 show, Abhay 2. The plot of this series revolves around an efficient cop and his chase after a notorious criminal who poses a great threat to society. Abhay 2 also stars actors like Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.

Read Kunal Kemmu Mourns Demise Of Nishikant Kamat And Pandit Jasraj; See Post

Also read Soha Ali Khan's Shares Birthday Post For Kunal's Sister, Karishma Kemmu

Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.