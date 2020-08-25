Abhay Deol Announces His First-ever Directorial Venture, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to reveal about his new artistic adventures. The actor revealed that he is all set to open a retreat centre and also went on to give glimpses of the house. Apart from that, the actor has also announced his first-ever directorial venture. Fans and netizens were thrilled after watching the video and went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay shared 2:33 minutes video that stars Zachary Crane, an artist, who goes explain details about Abhay’s retreat centre. In the video, one can notice the massive centre with glass walls and ceilings. The place is covered with long lush trees and all things green making the place peaceful and nice. Zachary also talks about the paintings, the walls and much more in details.

Along with the video, Abhay also penned a long note talking about his project and also gave a gist about Zachary Crane. He wrote saying that he is opening a retreat soon and the place is built for ‘art, yoga, meditation and lifestyle-based events’. He further wrote saying that he presented the short video featuring the first artist to help him lay the foundation.

Talking about Zachary Crane, he said that he is a very talented artist and has worked day and night on large canvases, making exquisite paintings and murals. He also revealed that he made this video with @robertozazzara as his DOP and @skyrinaa and Chetan as his only crew. He wrote that he had just one day to put it together and they shot it over 3 days. He also asked fans if they liked his 1st directorial adventure. Take a look at the post below.

Fans and netizens were stunned watching the video and could not stop themselves from praising the actor through his comment section. The post received several likes and comments from netizens. They went on to praise the actor for his new artistic adventure while some went on to congratulate and send their wishes to him. One of the users wrote, “Awesome!! Good luck on your new endeavour!ðŸŽ‰ðŸ§¡”. While the other one wrote, “Awesome”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in PS Mithran’s Hero alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Sagar Ballary’s Jungle Cry alongside Ross O'Hennessy and Stewart Wright in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the inspiring true story of 12 children underprivileged and orphaned at the Kalinga Institute in Odisha, India. The film is currently in its post-production and no details about the release date have been revealed by the makers of the film.

