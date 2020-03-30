Abhay Deol Takes A Dig At The "privileged" Sitting At Home During Lockdown

With the recent Coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country by the government, celebrities have taken to their social media handles to share their daily routine and keep their fans entertained. However, their antics seem to have irked Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who did not fail to a take jibe at these people whom he labels "privileged". Here's what the actor said.

Abhay Deol posted a picture on Instagram of himself with an unshaven beard. Along with that, he added a long caption where he took a dig at the people who are "privileged" enough to sit at home. His caption read, "My biggest issue currently, “how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?” Countless Indian’s issues currently, “how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?” #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic. Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family".

Abhay Deol seems to be one of those Bollywood stars who does not shy away from speaking his mind. He also seems to be sarcastic in many of his Instagram posts. Recently, the actor posted a hilarious note on his birthday which was on March 15. Take a look:

Abhay Deol's upcoming movies

Abhay Deol was last seen on the silver screen in Hero which released last year. However, he has some movies lined up in his kitty. His subsequent ventures include Jungle Cry, JL 50 and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

