Parth Samthaan Shares Hilarious Clip Of Cops Schooling People Roaming Out Despite Lockdown

To prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, the Indian government announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020. But many citizens not only risked their own life but the lives of others as well by roaming out on the road. While the cops are trying to handle them in their own way, Bollywood and television celebrities are also coming forward to highlight the same. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan also took to his social media handle and tried to aware his fans and followers to not go out.

Interestingly, Parth Samthaan shared a short video of cops, who were schooling errant citizens. In the video, the police officers are seen offering prayers to the citizens, who were roaming out despite the lockdown. The cops also threw flowers on them. The people around them are also seen clicking pictures and shooting videos. Meanwhile, in the background, a song is played, which is Ajay Devgn and Tabu's popular romantic number Aaiye Aapka Intezaar Tha.

Instagramming the video, Parth wrote a one-word caption that read, 'Epic' along with a few laughing emoticons. The video garnered more than 30k views withing hours with more than hundreds of comments. Many of his fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons.

Watch the video below:

Apart from this, the 29-year-old actor has also been giving a sneak peek into his quarantine to his fans in the recent social media posts on his wall. In one of the posts, he was seen enjoying the company of his pet dog. Meanwhile, in another post, he was seen planning some me-time with his PlayStation.

