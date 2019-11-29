Abhay Deol Will Be Back On The Silver Screen With A Sports Biopic, Jungle Cry?

Abhay Deol is amongst those actors who choose their roles with the utmost care. The Aisha star loves to work on the roles that challenge him or inspire him in his life. Fans have noticed that his choices are versatile yet converge at the roles that are different from the mainstream Bollywood characters. Recently the trailer of Abhay Deol starrer sports biopic was released, and netizens are waiting for it to hit the theatres soon.

Not very long ago in an interview with a news daily the Raanjhanaa star spoke about taking long breaks. He mentioned that no one is willing to give him work that he finds interesting. The roles and the characters he wants to play are most probably presented by the debutant directors. Continuing the same, he said that it is hard to for an actor to establish themselves when their work is distinct from mainstream roles.

Abhay Deol's new movie details

Abhay Deol is going to be back with Jungle Cry which is going to be a biography of an Indian rugby team of youngsters from a tribal background. Reportedly, the storyline of this sports drama is going to depict the real-life hurdles of the team. Abhay is going to play the lead role in the movie. The trailer of the movie was released on May 19, 2019, at the Cannes Film festival.

According to the reports, Deol's character, Rudraksh Jena, will coach the team "Jungle cats" to compete in an International Rugby tournament in the UK. The movie was previously set to release in 2019 this year. However, the changes made in the script led to the date getting postponed. The release date of this biography film has not yet revealed. However, the movie is in its post-production stage.

Check out Abhay Deol's post on his Instagram Account

