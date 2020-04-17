Abhimanyu Dassani Didn't Reveal His Identity To Bag First Film, Says Mother Bhagyashree

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani made his acting debut with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, for which the actor received critical appreciation. His mother and veteran actor Bhagyashree is proud of her son as he did not reveal his identity to bag the role in the movie. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree revealed that Abhimanyu Dassani stood in lines and gave auditions without ever revealing who he is.

Bhagyashree further added that they came to know about Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after he had already signed the movie. Abhimanyu Dassani also shared the reason behind not revealing his identity saying that being a star kid has a title and nepotism referring to entitlement. He added that he got his first movie at the age of 30 and did not receive any attention that many other debutants got.

Talking about his mother, Abhimanyu Dassani said that he sees the respect that his mother gets for a movie that she did 30 years ago. However, she gave it up to bring up her son. He may have stood in lines to get a break, but he will never let any of his family members go through anything like that ever, said Abhimanyu Dassani. Bhagyashree later also revealed how Abhimanyu, as a teenager, started cooking to impress girls.

What is next in store for Abhimanyu Dassani?

On the professional front, Abhimanyu Dassani will next feature in Nikamma. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shirley Setia. Not only that but even Shilpa Shetty is going make a comeback almost after 13 years with Nikamma. Talking about the same, the diva said that she feels great about it and she is ready to take the plunge again.

Shilpa Shetty further added that it is a unique and refreshing project and she is looking forward to work with Shabbir. Shilpa loves her character and it is something that she has never attempted before. She cannot wait for the audiences to watch her in a new avatar, added Shilpa Shetty.

