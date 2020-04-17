Abhimanyu Dassani Gives Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Relationship Status

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani marked his debut in 2019's critically acclaimed film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Though he is just one-film-older, Abhimanyu Dassani has become a known name and bonded with many Bollywood stars. Recently, when he was talking to a leading entertainment portal, the actor accidentally confirmed the relationship status of his star friend Ananya Panday.

READ | 'I Want To Explore My Capacity As An Actor': Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu talks about Ananya's relationship status

Interestingly, on a live Instagram session with an entertainment portal, Abhimanyu, while spilling the beans around his relationship status, revealed that he is single but not ready to mingle. But his further comments turned the tables and gave sneak-peek into Ananya Panday's relationship status. The MKDNH actor was asked who would he like to date among Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. To which, he replied that he has not interacted with Sara but is a good friend with Ananya Panday. While stating a reason for choosing not to date Ananya Panday, he said that Ananya is already dating someone. Adding more to the same he said that he does not think that Ananya is single.

READ | Salman Khan Receives A Special Birthday Gift From Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani

Moving further Dassani said that he is worst when it comes to being updated with the relationship status of Bollywood celebs and also the last person who hears such things. Relating to the current nationwide lockdown, he jokingly said that if anyone wants to date right now, it is probably because they are bored while being in the lockdown and there’s nothing more to it. While answering a question about his celebrity crush from Bollywood, Abhimanyu said that he doesn’t really have a crush on anyone.

READ | Ananya Panday Looks Adorable With Her 'Quaranteam' In THESE Pictures

What is next in his kitty?

Talking about the professional front, Abhimanyu Dassani will be seen in the film Nikamma in 2020. The film will also star Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead. Apart from this, he will collaborate with Mrunal Thakur for a family-comedy flick, Aankh Micholi.

READ | Abhimanyu Dassani Will 'never' Work In A Remake Of his Mother's Film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.