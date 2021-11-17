Abhishek Bachchan Clocks Daughter Aaradhya's B'day: 'You Make The World A Better Place'

Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartwarming note on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday today, noting that she makes his world a better place. Abhishek, who recently jetted off to the Maldives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their little one, shared a glimpse of Aaradhya's birthday celebration, wherein she can be seen clad in a baby pink gown amid a tropical-themed backdrop.

The post received love and adulation from celebrities like Anupam Kher, Bipasha Basu, Neetu Kapoor, Bobby Deol as well as Navya Naveli Nanda. Sikander Kher also dedicated a post to Aaradhya Bachchan, calling her 'my darling lady princess'.

Abhishek Bachchan pens birthday wishes for daughter Aaradhya

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, the Guru actor uploaded a glimpse of the 10-year-old from her Maldivian birthday celebrations, wherein one can see decorations of pink and white coloured balloons while "Happy Birthday Aradhya" flashes on a screen behind her. For the caption, he quoted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place.” We love you and god bless you always." Take a look.

Celebrities like Bipasha Basu also wished the little one and wrote, "Happy birthday to your pretty princess," while Neetu Kapoor mentioned, "Happy Birthday. Give her a tight hug. " Others like Bobby Deol, Navya Nanda also dropped red heart emoticons.

Sikandar Kher uploaded a monochrome picture of Aaradhya in her toddler days, and wrote, "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu."

Aaradhya's birthday comes days after the family clocked Aishwarya Rai's birthday earlier this month. Posting a picture of his wife, Abhishek penned down a birthday wish for her. Happy Birthday, Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you.".

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi. He also has Bob Biswas and Kookie Gulati's yet-untitled flick in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BACHCHAN)