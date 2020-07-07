Did You Know Abhishek Bachchan Played Captain Vikram Batra Long Before Sidharth Malhotra?

July 7 marks the death anniversary of the Indian Army Officer Vikram Batra. The recipient of Param Vir Chakra sacrificed his life on July 7, 1974, in the Kargil War. Actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play the character of Batra in a biopic. However, Abhishek Bachchan has also played the character of Captain Vikram Batra in one of his films, which many fans are not aware of. Read on:

When Abhishek Bachchan played the War Hero

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play the role of PVC Captain Vikram Batra in his upcoming film titled Shershaah. It will be a biographical war drama film directed by Vishnuvardhan. It will be produced by Karan Johar along with others. The character of PVC Captain Vikram Batra has been played on the big screen by another actor in the past.

Back in 2003, Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhisekh Bachchan was seen playing the role of the martyr in the film titled LOC: Kargil. It was directed by J. P. Dutta. The film featured Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Babbar, and several other characters in crucial roles. The film received a mixed response from the audience and performed well at the box-office. Bachchan was critically acclaimed for the role of Vikram Batra of the Indian Army.

Now, Sidharth Malhotra is geared up for playing the role of the character on the big screen. The film has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It will mark the directorial debut of Vishnuvardhan. The upcoming film will also feature Kiara Advani, who will be playing the role of Dimple Cheema. The film will also feature Jaaved Jaffrey, Shiv Panditt, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, and others in crucial roles. Fans of the actor are highly excited to see him play this role.

On July 7, 2020, Malhotra took to his official social media handle to pay his tribute to Batra. In his tweet, the actor wrote, “Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago”. Here is the official tweet by Malhotra:

Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uf5q9ykAFc — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2020

