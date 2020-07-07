Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 20 Years In Films, Thinks He Has Room For Improvement

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently completed 20 years in films. His debut film Refugee hit silver screen two decades ago. While talking to a news daily about his work and his favourite film, Abhishek Bachchan stated that he doesn’t like his work. He elaborated saying that he finds many flaws that need to be corrected when he reviews his own work.

Abhishek Bachchan went on to say that he is not one amongst those who compliments himself on a work well done but would rather find flaws in everything. He stated that he always finds room for improvement when it comes to his work. Abhishek Bachchan believes that the film is his responsibility and that he owes it to his audience. He went on to say that he watches his films daily and that he makes notes on how he can improve his performance.

While talking about the notes that he makes he stated that the good thing is that each time he watches the film the notes keep on changing. Abhishek Bachchan believes that this is a good sign and it means that he is evolving as an actor. Abhishek Bachchan told the daily news portal that he celebrated his completion of 20 years in cinema by going to work. He believes that getting up and going to work is the best way to celebrate his two decades in cinema.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to meet his digital debut with Amazon prime web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Abhishek Bachchan also told the news portal that he is now doing the kind of work that he wants to do. He stated that prior to this he was going with the flow. But revealed that the selection process for which film or series to do is more focused for him now. He concluded by saying that he always knew what kind of work he wanted to do however he is now implementing it.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. According to news agency PTI, the psychological crime thriller, created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, marks Abhishek's digital debut along with Southern star Nithya Menen. Director Mayank Sharma stated, “While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show ''Breathe: Into The Shadows'', featuring an exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond," Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

Breathe: Into the Shadow trailer

(With PTI inputs)

