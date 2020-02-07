Abhishek Bachchan Gets A Royal Welcome On Arriving In Kolkata For 'Bob Biswas' Film Shoot

Abhishek Bachchan recently travelled to the city of Kolkata, West Bengal, for the filming of his upcoming film, Bob Biswas. Upon his arrival in Kolkata, Abhishek Bachchan was greeted with huge fanfare, as he was mobbed by his Bengali fans wherever he went. The actor has a massive fan following in West Bengal, as he is the son of Jaya Bachchan, who is a renowned Bengali actor. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Abhishek Bachchan talked about his experience filming in Kolkata and also revealed that the people there called him Naati (Grandson).

Abhishek Bachchan returns to Kolkata after several years and is greeted like a grandson by his Bengali peers

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space in THESE 7 films

In the interview, Abhishek Bachchan said that returning to Kolkata was very heartening for him. He revealed that the last time he was in the city was back in 2003 when he was filming Mani Ratnam’s Yuva. He had also shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Antar Mahal in Kolkata. Later, he did another Bengali film, Partha Sengupta’s Desh where he played his own mother's (Jaya Bachchan) son.

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh Joins Abhishek Bachchan As The Leading Lady In Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan then said that every time he arrived at Kolkata, he would be given a royal welcome by his Bengali fans and co-workers. He added that coming to West Bengal felt like coming back home. Abhishek Bachchan further revealed that the people in Kolkata called him Naati, which meant Grandson, as he is the son of the popular former Bengali actor Jaya Bachchan.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th Birthday, gets a surprise on the sets of Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan's film, Bob Biswas, is a spin-off of the first Kahaani film, which was a mystery thriller film that starred Vidya Balan in the lead role. One of the most interesting and terrifying antagonists from Kahaani was the assassin Bob Biswas, who would hunt down his targets in the guise of an ordinary overweight salesman. Bob Biswas soon became the most popular villain from the first Kahaani film, as his persona of a wolf in sheep's clothing truly horrified viewers. The upcoming film, Bob Biswas, will star Abhishek Bachchan as the titular character, and the film will delve into the origin of the assassin's career.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' lands in trouble for violation of environmental norms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.