Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates His 44th Birthday, Gets A Surprise On The Sets Of Bob Biswas

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th Birthday today. Abhishek Bachchan received many birthday wishes from his fans as well as many other celebrities from the industry. Apart from the many best wishes, the actor received a special surprise on the sets of his upcoming film Bob Biswas. Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas went on floors a few days back and he also shared some glimpses from the sets.

The production house of Bob Biswas, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media account to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 44th birthday. In the picture, Abhishek Bachchan is sporting a black hoodie which has a caption that reads "Been Through The Fire". He has paired the black hoodie with blue denim jeans. Abhishek Bachchan has completed his look with a pair of reflectors.

In the background, there is a huge poster visible. The picture has many of Abhishek Bachchan's childhood pictures with his father Amitabh Bachchan and other family members. The poster reads "Happy Birthday Bob Biswas" and below is today's date 05-02-2020. The cake is a delicious looking cake which also has Bob Biswas written on it.

Check out the pictures below

Nomoshkar from the sets of #BobBiswas! 🙏🏻

To a special birthday celebration for a very special person! 👓🎂



Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan! pic.twitter.com/lgP6vWSZit — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 5, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan first celebrated his special day with his family. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the pictures from Abhishek's birthday celebration on her Instagram handle. Here is a look at the pictures.

The film Bob Biswas is said to be the spin-off of the film Kahaani that featured Vidya Balan. Bob Biswas will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is slated to hit the screens later this year.

