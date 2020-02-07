Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Lands In Trouble For Violation Of Environmental Norms

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas have violated the norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal Act as they have been shooting for the film at the Rabindra Sarobar at South Kolkata. A violation of environmental norms has taken place within the area as cooking activities and use of plastic, which is banned in the premises, has been reported by the Morning Walkers Association of Rabindra Sarobar.

The objections have been raised by the Association leaders who claimed that the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) officials have been staying aloof in the matter and not taking the appropriate measures to stop the violation. However, the KMDA authorities have clarified that the makers of Bob Biswas had taken the required permissions before commencing the shoot.

The authorities also added that they have not crossed any limits laid down by the National Green Tribunal. The shoot is being carried out without any illegal activities and has been cleared by KMDA.

Despite the clarification, environmentalists believe that the permission to shoot in the vicinity of Rabindra Sarobar should not have been given in the first place. Such activities reportedly cause a lot of damage to the environment and authorities have not underlined any strict rules for the place yet. Even though the makers have the support of the KMDA, the environmentalists claim to take the matter to the court in the future.

Abhishek Bachchan commenced the shoot for the film earlier last month as he shared updates from the sets of the Diya Ghosh film Bob Biswas. He took to his social media and shared a glimpse of the character behind the clapboard. He also shared a photo with his thick-rimmed glasses as well as an old Motorola phone.

Take a look:

