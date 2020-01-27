The Debate
Chitrangda Singh Joins Abhishek Bachchan As The Leading Lady In Bob Biswas

Bollywood News

Chitrangda Singh flew to Kolkata for the shoot of her upcoming project. Read more about Chitrandda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie, Bob Biswas

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
chitrangda singh

Chitrangda Singh is a very popular face in Bollywood after she gave an applaudable performance in films like Bazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Reportedly, Chitrangda Singh has been finalised to join the crew of Bob Biswas and reached Kolkata where the film is being shot.

Chitrangda has been selected to play the leading lady in the film Bob Biswas which is a spin-off to the popular 2012 Vidya Balan starrer, Kahaani. On  25 November, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media to make an official announcement of the film that went on floors on January 26. Read more about Chitrandda Singh’s upcoming movie, Bob Biswas.

More about Chitrangda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Bob Biswas

The makers recently announced the leading stars for Bob Biswas which includes Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek is portraying the role of Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangda. Some ongoing rumours state that Chitrangda is going to portray a deadly assassin in the film.

Bob Biswas is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s elder daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh and Kolkata will be an impactful part of the story. The film is collaboratively production by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Sujoy Ghosh under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production. 

