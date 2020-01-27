Chitrangda Singh Joins Abhishek Bachchan As The Leading Lady In Bob Biswas

Chitrangda Singh is a very popular face in Bollywood after she gave an applaudable performance in films like Bazaar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Reportedly, Chitrangda Singh has been finalised to join the crew of Bob Biswas and reached Kolkata where the film is being shot.

Chitrangda has been selected to play the leading lady in the film Bob Biswas which is a spin-off to the popular 2012 Vidya Balan starrer, Kahaani. On 25 November, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media to make an official announcement of the film that went on floors on January 26. Read more about Chitrandda Singh’s upcoming movie, Bob Biswas.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gianna Shared A Special Bond Over Their Love For Basketball

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Bob Biswas' To Get Chitrangda Singh On-board?

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Opens Up On Ultimate Dream Of 'inspiring Children' In Final-ever Interview

More about Chitrangda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Bob Biswas

The makers recently announced the leading stars for Bob Biswas which includes Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek is portraying the role of Bob Biswas opposite Chitrangda. Some ongoing rumours state that Chitrangda is going to portray a deadly assassin in the film.

Bob Biswas is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s elder daughter, Diya Annapurna Ghosh and Kolkata will be an impactful part of the story. The film is collaboratively production by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Sujoy Ghosh under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production.

Also Read | Gujarat Republic Day Tableau At Rajpath Displays Architectural Wonder 'Rani Ki Vav'

Also Read | Smriti Irani Sends Cute B'Day Wish For Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie, Hilarious Banter Ensues

Filming begins... #SRK's new production - starring #AbhishekBachchan and #ChitrangdaSingh - commences shooting today... The crime thriller is titled #BobBiswas... Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh... Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. pic.twitter.com/HGW3T87BR7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.