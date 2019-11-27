Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan On His Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The late poet was known for his work in the Nayi Kavita literary movement which upsurged in the early 20th century of Hindi literature. For his contribution to literary work, Harivansh Rai was also awarded a Padma Bhushan in 1976. On account of his 112th birth anniversary, Abhishek shared a monochrome photo of Harivansh Rai Bachchan along with wife Teji Bachchan. Check out the photo below.

Abhishek shares a photo of grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a vast presence on social media and also writes blog posts. His blogs are reportedly very dear to his fans as the megastar pens down raw emotions and thoughts in a heartfelt way. On his father's birthday, Amitabh wrote a blog post remembering his late father. Read his words below -

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .... and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable ..”

On the work front

It was recently revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in a film titled Bob Biswas. The film is reportedly a spin-off film based on the villain's character from the 2012 film Kahaani. Red Chillies production house is financing the film along with Bound Script productions. The film is expected to release in mid-2020.

