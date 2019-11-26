Chennaiyin FC Co-owner Abhishek Bachchan Went Berserk After Team's Dramatic Win Over Hyd

Chennaiyin FC grabbed their first win of the season and how! The two times former ISL champions were at the bottom of the table when they hosted the newly formed team Hyderabad FC in their Matchday 5 clash. The situation was so bad for the John Gregory led side that they failed to score a single goal in the first four games of the tournament. Gregory was on the verge of resigning from his post as the head coach of the team after the side faced their third defeat (against Bengaluru FC) in ISL 2019-20. However, the former champions tasted their first victory against Hyderabad in a thriller of a contest.

Abhishek Bachchan likes some late drama

The two sides were looking at a 0-0 stalemate when the time read 90 minutes on the clock. And then, there were three goals in the span of six minutes. Chennaiyin FC's Andre Schembri scored the opener in the 92nd-minute but Hyderabad FC's Matthew Kilgallon slotted one back for the visitors in the 95th-minute to level the score. But the win was destined for Chennaiyin FC as Nerijus Vlaskis scored the winner the very next minute (90+6) to hand his side the three points. It was a moment to cherish for the fans, for the coach and mostly for Chennaiyin FC's co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

The Bollywood superstar couldn't control his emotions when his side won their first match of the season. Bachchan was all pumped-up as the game took a Bollywood-type ending. Abhishek was seen doing the famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebration which read, "I am here to stay." The actor, along with Chennaiyin FC's whole crew, will expect their team to uplift their season after the win and reclaim their status as the champions of India.

Watch the video:

