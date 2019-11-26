Did Akshay Kumar Hint At Abhishek Bachchan Being A Part Of Housefull 5?

On Monday, November 26, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the Housefull 4 success bash. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of the reunion along with the actors from all the previous instalments of the Housefull franchise. Akshay Kumar’s gestures have hinted at something interesting.

Will Abhishek Bachchan be a part of Housefull 5?

The cast of Housefull 4 is currently basking in the success of their much-celebrated movie. The film reportedly crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. To toast to its success, the cast of Housefull 4 reunited to celebrate the happy occasion along with other members of the previous Housefull franchise. Akshay Kumar shared a group picture on Instagram in which actors Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez were also a part of the frame. Akshay wrote, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know.” Akshay Kumar's post gave the audience a hint that Abhishek Bachchan might return in Housefull 5. Have a look.

Additionally, there are reports circulating that since Abhishek was part of the third instalment of Housefull, the actor would be seen alongside Akshay in the next part. In the photograph, producer Sajid Nadiadwala can be seen making a five symbol as he poses for the group picture. Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala and the team are planning for the fifth instalment of the Housefull series in which Nadiadwala wants to re-cast Deepika Padukone (from Housefull 1), John Abraham (from Housefull 2), Jacqueline Fernandes and Abhishekh Bachchan (from Housefull 2 and Housefull 3), and Kriti Sanon (from Housefull 4) in the forthcoming film. Allegedly, the producer and his team are working on the script of this multi-starrer.

