Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Onscreen Moments With Husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are amongst the most popular couples In Bollywood. The two have shared screen space in several movies and it is also speculated that their love blossomed on the sets of films. With all that said, here are some of the best scenes of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan from their films:

Aishwarya Rai's best scenes with husband Abhishek Bachchan

Namrata Shrivastav (Aishwarya Rai) asks when Raj (Abhishek) will introduce her to his mom - Kuch Naa Kaho

Kuch Naa Kaho helmed by Rohan Sippy features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The scene where the two actors can be seen romancing each other is highly appraised by the fans. Raj arrives at Namrata's house and gifts her the bangles given by the mother and she happily accepts them and further questions as to when will he introduce her to his mother. He sweetly replies by saying he would when she would make some tea for him, after which the two have some romantic conversations.

When Captain Karan Malhotra (Abhishek) saves Sahiba Grewal (Aishwarya Rai) - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Karan gets down on a station to fill his empty water bottle and finds out that some men are behind a woman to harm her. He fights all of them one by one and enters the train just to find out that she also wants to get on the train. Then Karan helps Sahiba enter the train. The next day he helps her feel relaxed by giving her some water.

When Gurukant Desai (Abhishek Bachchan) manages to get his wife Sujata Desai (Aishwarya Rai) a swing, which she dreamt of - Guru

This is one of the best scenes of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, from the flick titled Guru, which got released in the year 2007. This scene shows Gurukant, who in spite of not being financially established, manages to fulfill the wishes of his wife. His wife Sujata always wanted a swing and Gurukant somehow manages to gift her one which she always desired. The duo then sits on the swing and start dreaming of their future. It is one of their most memorable onscreen moments.

