Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Epic Replies To 'living With Parents' Question

Stars are often subject to trolls and uncomfortable questions that fans pose to them on social media. In one such incidence, a Twitter user once again pointed out that the Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan is still living with his parents, to which the actor gave a befitting reply. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also has been subjected to similar questions, and she too has given befitting and witty replies to such questions in the past.

Befitting reply by Aishwarya Rai

Back in 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked something similar during a promotional interview on a popular television talk show. During the interview, show host David Letterman asked the former Miss World, “Do you still stay with your parents and is it normal in India?” The actor’s witty reply is still remembered by fans.

Aishwarya replied, “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India. We don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner.”

Also Read: WATCH: Abhishek And Aishwarya Spotted With Daughter At Mumbai Airport

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan’s Best Films Together

Abhishek Bachchan gives it back to a troll

When a similar question was asked to Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!” the troll had written.

Abhishek Bachchan replied saying “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Why would you even reply mr bachchan?? That's what they need "attention".. — आर्येन्द्र पाराशर (@ap_aryendra) April 17, 2018

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Also Read: WATCH | Amitabh Bachchan Along With Jaya, Abhishek And Aishwarya Arrive To Cast Their Vote In Mumbai As India Goes To Polls

Another incident when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to face a similar question was during the interview on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. Oprah asked the couple how do they still live with their parents, to which again Abhishek humorously replied how do they (Americans) not live with their parents.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra & Abhishek Bachchan To Never Work Together? Know Why

Aishwarya and Abhishek's epic past responses on the 'living with parents' question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.