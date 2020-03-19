Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan are considered to be one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. Often regarded as the Golden couple, the two came together onscreen for the very first time in the movie Guddi, helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The couple looks adorable off the screen but they look even prettier on screen and give fans some major relationship goals.

Bollywood's Shenshah seems to be a lover of old photos and has often amazed his fans by sharing several memorable photos from his past. From being present on the big screen to the small screen, his blogs to pictures and captions for social media posts, he has always impresses his followers. With all that said now, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's on-set pictures with wife, Jaya Bachchan:

Amitabh Bachchan's on-the-set pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan are adorable

Amitabh Bachchan has shared pics with his wife from the popular movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. He shared a throwback picture of him and Jaya Bachchan where she can be seen fixing his tie and can be seen standing on a stool to reach his height.

This is yet another throwback picture of them together after the movie completed 16 years from its release. The picture shows Amitabh caressing Jaya Bachchan. The ethnic dress opted by the two for the movie is something fans love. Check out the picture:

The Big-B shared a picture on-set with wife Jaya Bachchan where the two can be seen having some fun-romantic time. Fans love the way the two bond with each other, be it on-sets or off-screen. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, also known as K3G, is a drama film directed by Karan Johar and features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The flick was released in the year 2001.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for some of his big releases that are lined up this year.

