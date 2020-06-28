John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan's Top GIFs From 'Dostana'

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in several movies. One film of theirs that stands out from the rest is Dostana. Helmed by filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Dostana was a widely popular movie at the time of its release. It had a comic tone and explored homosexuality in a very unique way.

Priyanka Chopra played the female lead in the rom-com which turned out to be a commercial success. Some comedy scenes and song sequences have now turned into fun gifs which you can either share on social media or send your family or friends. Have a look:

John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan GIFs from Dostana

When John and Abhishek dance it out at the club

The backbone of Dostana is John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan's characters camaraderie is the film. This gif is a moment from the popular Desi Girl song wherein both the dapper actors are trying to do a difficult dance step. Kunal (John) lifts Sameer (Abhishek) in the air. Both the dashing stars danced really well in this uber-cool track.

The Gaze

Dostana is a love-triangle wherein both John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan's characters fall in love with their flat-mate Neha. Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Neha in the movie. In this gif, both Kunal and Sameer are chilling at the beach, but as soon as they see Neha they turn down their magazines and solely focus on her.

When Ms Melwani rejects the potential tenants

This John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan gif is from the scene where Ms Melwani tells the two men about her condition for renting her beautiful apartment. She tells them that she only prefers only two girls as tenants and not boys. It is a funny scene that has now turned into a popular gif.

The Big Fat Lie

The dynamic duo of Sameer and Kunal decides to fake a relationship in order to get the apartment as per Ms Melwani's condition. Hence, Kunal reveals that Sameer is not his friend or brother but his boyfriend. This is one of the most hilarious scenes from the movie.

