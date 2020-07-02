Abhishek Bachchan Shares Strange Picture Of 'Breathe', Fans Call It 'too Mysterious'

On July 2, 2020, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared an unusual picture of a shadow. The post was a white blank picture with a shadow of some jumbled up letters at the top left corner. The centre bottom of the post read “Breathe, into the shadows”, the title of his upcoming crime drama series on Amazon. Take a look at the post below -

Fans Reaction

Abhishek Bachchan captioned the strange post with the title of his web series. Fans are going gaga over the post. Some of them called it "too mysterious" and some tagged it as "dark". While some of Abhishek Bachchan's fans appreciated and praised him for his new series, some of them shared their excitement for the series in the comment section. Check out the netizens' reactions over Abhishek Bachchan's strange shadow post.

Comment Section

There has been quite a buzz around Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows. The series is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. On Wednesday, Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer and it promises to be a roller coaster ride. The video starts with a father and mother, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, sticking posters across the city in a bid to find their missing daughter, Siya. The trailer itself is very strong and seizing.

This series will mark Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut. Talking about his role in the series, the Dostana actor truly justifies the role of an ordinary father who is stuck in extraordinary circumstances when he tries to save his daughter. Breathe Into The Shadows' trailer raises several questions and makes the viewers curious about who is the masked man. Check out the trailer below -

About Breathe Into The Shadows -

This is a crime drama thriller helmed and created by Mayank Sharma. Bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment for Prime Video, Breathe Into The Shadows is a sequel web series for the 2018's series Breathe. The first season of the psychological thriller traced the story of two ordinary men who are faced with several extraordinary circumstances in life. This installment of Amazon Original features Abhishek Bacchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. It is scheduled to premiere on July 10, 2020.

