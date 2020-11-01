Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's Birthday

As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, husband Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture to wish his lady love.

"Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you," Abhishek wrote.

Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Anupam Kher, Apoorva Lakhia and many others dropped comments on Abhishek's picture and wished Aishwarya on her special day.

The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture and wrote, "Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for Devdas seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead."

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."

My beautiful friend Aish!! I wish you everything your heart desires..today ..& everyday. Love you forever!!ðŸ’–ðŸ¤— #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/pMrph8iJuq — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 1, 2020

