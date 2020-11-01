On Aishwarya Rai's Birthday, Take A Look Her Unseen Pics Clubbed With Gayatri Devi

November 1 marks former Miss World Aishwarya Rai's birthday. This year, the superstar will celebrate her 47th birthday. In the recent past, one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fan pages on Instagram shared the actor's pictures clubbed with Maharani Gayatri Devi's pictures. This rare image will surely make one wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would make the perfect Maharani Gayatri Devi. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai's unseen photo.

A look at unseen Aishwarya Rai's photos

The fan account shared the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clubbed with Maharani Gayatri Devi's pics. All these pics of Aishwarya are the actor's throwback pictures and stills from her movies. These pictures include Aishwarya's stills from her films like Taal, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar and others. Some images also include the actor's rare photoshoot images. The fan account wrote, 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan x Maharani Gayatri Devi'.

Fans call it amazing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the actor's fans commented, 'ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºU are incredibly amazing and kind @cassandrama.queen ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™. Much loveðŸ’—ðŸ’—', while another added, 'Wow this is amazingly beautiful â¤ï¸'. One of the users wrote, 'Gayatri Devi was an icon... an epitome of beauty and grace naturally ðŸ’'. Take a look at some more netizens' reactions below.

Recently, the Bachchan family celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. On the occasion of which, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a cute note involving granddaughter Aaradhya. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a selfie with Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan, likely from the latter's birthday celebration at home. Amitabh, Aaradhya and Aishwarya matched in shades of white. Sharing the lovely post, the actor wrote, ‘Dearest Dadaji-Pa. much love, good health, peace and happiness always.’ The Taal star shared another snap of the 'Dadaji' with the little one.

