On Aishwarya Rai's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz To Find Out How Well Do You Know Her

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has turned a year old today. She is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday, November 1. On the occasion of Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all her ardent fans. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know the actor.

The Ultimate quiz on Aishwarya Rai’s birthday

1) Flowers in the Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands were named after Aishwarya Rai back in 2005. Which flower was it?

Orchid

Tulip

Rose

Mogra

2) Aishwarya Rai is recognised globally due to her stints in several Hollywood movies. Which of the following mentioned film was her first project overseas?

Provoked

The Pink Panther 2

Bride & Prejudice

The Mistress of Spices

3) Before entering the acting industry, Aishwarya Rai lifted the Miss World trophy. In which of the following years was the beauty pageant held?

1991

1992

1993

1994

4) With which of the following mentioned film did Aishwarya Rai make her debut in Bollywood?

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Iruvar

5) Aishwarya Rai has received several honourable accolades throughout her stellar career. With which of the these following mentioned civilian honours was she awarded with back in 2009?

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

Bharat Ratna

Padma Vibhushan

6) Aishwarya Rai has acted in several movies alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan. Which of the following mentioned film was their first collaboration ever?

Bunty Aur Babli

Kuch Naa Kaho

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke

Guru

7) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knots with each other in a traditional Hindu ceremony. North Indian and Bengali ceremonies were also performed. Their wedding was held in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence. In which year did the duo got hitched?

2005

2008

2005

2007

8) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents to daughter Aaradhya. In which year did the elite couple welcome the toddler in their life?

2011

2010

2009

2012

ALSO READ| On Aishwarya Rai's birthday, Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukerji Or Vivek Oberoi-Aishwarya Rai: Which Pair Is Better?

9) The actor was born on November 1, 1973, into a Tulu speaking Bunt family. What is her birthplace?

Mumbai

Mangalore

Kolkata

Chandigarh

ALSO READ| Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Once Rejected As A Dubbing Artist?

10) In which of the following mentioned film, Aishwarya Rai did not play Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest?

Kuch Naa Kaho

Guru

Dhoom 2

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Birthday: Three Career-defining Movies Of The Actor

Answer Key:

Tulip Bride & Prejudice 1994 Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya Padma Shri Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke 2007 2011 Mangalore Dhoom 2

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: Abhishek & Manish Malhotra's Hearty Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.