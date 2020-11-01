On Aishwarya Rai's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz To Find Out How Well Do You Know Her

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has turned a year old today. She is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday, November 1. On the occasion of Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all her ardent fans. Take the quiz to find out how well do you know the actor.
The Ultimate quiz on Aishwarya Rai’s birthday
1) Flowers in the Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands were named after Aishwarya Rai back in 2005. Which flower was it?
2) Aishwarya Rai is recognised globally due to her stints in several Hollywood movies. Which of the following mentioned film was her first project overseas?
- Provoked
- The Pink Panther 2
- Bride & Prejudice
- The Mistress of Spices
3) Before entering the acting industry, Aishwarya Rai lifted the Miss World trophy. In which of the following years was the beauty pageant held?
4) With which of the following mentioned film did Aishwarya Rai make her debut in Bollywood?
- Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
- Aa Ab Laut Chalen
- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
- Iruvar
5) Aishwarya Rai has received several honourable accolades throughout her stellar career. With which of the these following mentioned civilian honours was she awarded with back in 2009?
- Padma Bhushan
- Padma Shri
- Bharat Ratna
- Padma Vibhushan
6) Aishwarya Rai has acted in several movies alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan. Which of the following mentioned film was their first collaboration ever?
- Bunty Aur Babli
- Kuch Naa Kaho
- Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
- Guru
7) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knots with each other in a traditional Hindu ceremony. North Indian and Bengali ceremonies were also performed. Their wedding was held in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence. In which year did the duo got hitched?
8) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents to daughter Aaradhya. In which year did the elite couple welcome the toddler in their life?
9) The actor was born on November 1, 1973, into a Tulu speaking Bunt family. What is her birthplace?
- Mumbai
- Mangalore
- Kolkata
- Chandigarh
10) In which of the following mentioned film, Aishwarya Rai did not play Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest?
- Kuch Naa Kaho
- Guru
- Dhoom 2
- Dhai Akshar Prem Ke
Answer Key:
- Tulip
- Bride & Prejudice
- 1994
- Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
- Padma Shri
- Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
- 2007
- 2011
- Mangalore
- Dhoom 2
