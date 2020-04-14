Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Farah Khan's Leg, Asks Her To Upload Workout Video

Filmmaker Farah Khan in March expressed her frustration with Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos as they stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video released on Twitter, Farah said she is making the clip in the "interest of public health and safety."

"It''s my humble request from all the ‘celebrities'' and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Farah said. "So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe," she added.

Farah Khan's tweet attracted a lot of eyeballs and many even came out to defend their workout videos. On Tuesday, Farah Khan on Twitter mentioned that her new best friends were "Baburam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini." [sic]

To this, Abhishek Bachchan took a hilarious jibe at Farah and wrote, "Thank you" and requested her to upload her workout video.

Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff’s-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. 😄 thank you 🙏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 14, 2020

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

A few days back, reasserting her point of view, Farah Khan in an interview with a film critic said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour in the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

