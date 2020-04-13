Farah Khan's Son Czar Spreads Positivity Amid Pandemic With His New Rap Song; Celebs React

People all over the nation are currently in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus lockdown. During these times, many celebs are trying to cheer up their fans by sharing optimistic music videos.

Recently, Farah Khan shared a video of a brand new rap made by her son, Czar Kunder. The song, titled Need to Survive, was all about the health crisis that is going on right now. The 12-year-old not only impressed him mom, Farah Khan, but he also stunned other Bollywood superstars like Abhishek Bachchan with his brilliant performance.

Farah Khan's son Czar Kunder wrote & sung his own rap

Above is the post where Farah Khan introduced the world to a brand new rapper, her 12-year-old son Czar Kunder. Czar Kunder not only sung Need to Survive but he also wrote the lyrics for the song himself. Moreover, Czar Kunder's sisters, Diva and Anya, also helped him direct and edit the music video. Through the rap song, Farah Khan's son requests people to stay optimistic and healthy during the time of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Farah Khan's son also managed to impress other big-name Indian celebs with his new rap song. Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and many other celebs were stunned by Czar Kunder's brilliant rap. Even Farah Khan's close friend, Sania Mirza, took to the comments section to share a heartfelt note.

Several celebs are using music to spread positivity during the Coronavirus pandemic. Just a few days ago, Akshay Kumar and a slew of other Bollywood celebs joined forces to create the song, Muskurayega India. The song requested Indian citizens to stay positive and patient during the Coronavirus lockdown.

At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/GN5QZ3x0yO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2020

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

