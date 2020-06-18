Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Three Films As Part Of Road To 20, Says 'Made Lifetime Memories'

Amid the quarantine, celebrities have become very active on their social media and are trying innovative ways to stay in touch with their fans. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started an Instagram series in order to map his journey till the year 2020. Titled Road to 20, the actor shared a video for each year that maps the films that he was a part of for that particular year. He shared the video for the year 2006 on June 18. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 20, shares video for 2006

Junior Bachchan shared the latest video of his Road to 20 series on his Instagram and penned down a long caption explaining the importance of the year. The video featured Abhishek Bachchan's first film for 2006 which was Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna. He revealed in the caption that the film marked his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Preity Zinta. The film also marked his third collaboration with father Amitabh Bachchan and his fourth with Rani Mukerji.

The next film that he was a part of was JP Dutta's Umrao Jaan. He revealed that the film was his third collab with the filmmaker and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and with Suniel Shetty as well. Bachchan further wrote, "JP Films is like home for me and working with them always seems to be more of a holiday than work. Umrao is very special to me also because.... well you know why".

Talking about his third film for the year, Dhoom 2, he said that the film featured a whole bunch of his childhood friends. Abhishek said that they had a blast shooting for the film and every day felt like a school picnic. Tagging his co-stars, he wrote, "We all made memories for a lifetime".

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared six videos so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his show Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series will feature Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon, and Saiyami Kher. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bachchan will be seen in Ludo which is set to be a dark comedy analogy starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in The Big Bull which will narrate the real-life events involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Abhishek has also been roped in for Diya Ghosh's Bob Biswas.

