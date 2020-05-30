Abhishek Bachchan Shares 'cool Rap Video' On Anti-spitting In Public To Fight COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Bollywood celebrities have openly voiced on following the guidelines to curb the spread of the novel virus. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has shared a rap video that gives out the message of not spitting in public. Read to know more.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan 'heartbroken' Over Cyclone Amphan's Destruction In WB, Odisha

Abhishek Bachchan shares ‘cool rap’ video

Abhishek Bachchan has 15 million followers on Twitter where he shared the video. It is made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and gives the message of anti-spitting, noting that COVID-19 could further spread with spitting in public places.

The actor promoted the government’s initiative as he tweeted, “This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko.”[sic].

The 58 seconds video shows a family as they are watching television. A man is seeing holding a packet of tobacco. Rap starts on the TV that says no to spitting in public as it could further increase coronavirus. The man’s wife and the kid look at him, urging him follow the provided guideline. In the end, he throws the tobacco packet as his kid cheers for him. Check the video below.

This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia#KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko pic.twitter.com/DD9ySeEEju — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 29, 2020

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan And Jackie Shroff

Abhishek Bachchan has been actively spreading awareness about coronavirus. The actor thanked the nurses on International Nurses Day with a tweet, “Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay”[sic]. He took part in fundraiser "I for India" along with several celebs which raised around ₹52 crores.

He was also seen clapping on his terrace in March supporting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s initiative. It was to pay tributes to COVID-19 fighters who are working tirelessly amid the global pandemic.

From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. #IForIndia started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe, healthy & strong India. I For India. Please donate https://t.co/LGVPRrI1bi — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 4, 2020

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' To Have A Digital Release On An OTT Platform?

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The Big Bull is a biographical crime film starring Abhishek as stockbroker Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Illeana D’Cruz. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani.

Ludo was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and is now said to release digitally. The Big Bull is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was filming for Bob Biswas which has halted amid nationwide lockdown.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Trivia About Film 'Guru'; Can You Spot The Error? Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.