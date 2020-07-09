Can Abhishek Bachchan As David Lead Miller Family In Hindi Remake Of 'We're The Millers'?

We’re The Millers is one of the funniest comedy-drama in Hollywood. The movie revolves around a bunch of four misfits who pose together as a family and take a road trip as one of them smuggle drugs from Mexico. The group encounters many challenges on the way but manage to be successful in their venture. If We’re the Millers is remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that seems perfect for it.

David Clark- Abhishek Bachchan

He is the drug dealer who forms the Miller family and acts as the father. Known for his great comic timing and brilliant acting, Abhishek Bachchan seems to be just the person for this role.

Image credit: JasonSudeikisdaily Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Rose O’Reilly- Sushmita Sen

She is a stripper hired by David to act as his wife and the Miller mother. Being a great actor, Jennifer Aniston seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: JenniferAnistononline Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

Casey Mathis- Alaya F

She is a petty 19-year old thief who ran away from home because of her neglectful parents. David hires her to be his pretend-daughter. Known for brilliant acting, Alaya F seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Emma Roberts Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Kenny Rossmore- Ishaan Khattar

He is a socially awkward and eccentric boy who is David’s neighbour. He is hired by David to pretend as his son. Being a great actor, Ishaan Khattar seems to be perfect for the role.

Image credit: Will Poulter Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Brad Gurdlinger- Rajkummar Rao

He is the drug lord who hires David to smuggle drugs from Mexico. Known for his great acting, Rajkummar Rao seems ideal for the role.

Image credit: Ed Helms Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Don Fitzgerald- Salman Khan

He is a DEA agent who is also on a road trip with his wife and daughter. He manages to befriend the Millers. Being a good actor, Salman Khan seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Nick Offerman Instagram, Salman Khan Instagram

Edie Fitzgerald- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is the wife of the Don who strikes a friendship with Rose. Known for being a great actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: KathrynHahndaily Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Melissa Fitzgerald- Janhvi Kapoor

She is the Fitzgeralds’ daughter who becomes smitten by Kenny. Being a good actor, Janhvi Kapoor seems perfect to play this part.

Image credit: Molly Quinn Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pablo Chacon- Jim Sarbh

He is the Mexican drug lord from whom David is supposed to take the drugs and transport it back to Brad. Having played similar villainous roles and being a great actor, Jim Sarbh seems just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Tomer Sisley Instagram, Jim Sarbh Instagram

